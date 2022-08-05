T-Mobile gets full investment grade rating
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it has obtained its first-ever full investment grade rating. This comes after obtaining an investment grade issuer rating from S&P Global Ratings, which gave them a BBB- with a positive outlook. They also received a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook from Moody’s and another BBB-rating with a positive outlook from Fitch.
T-Mobile credits this full investment grade rating to its successful operational and financial performance, which are evidenced by its strong subscriber growth and increasing free cash flow.
T-Mobile’s chief financial officer, Peter Osvaldik said:
“Achieving a full investment grade rating is an important milestone for T-Mobile that reflects the leading credit rating agencies’ positive outlook on our Un-carrier leadership strategy that is rooted in an unwavering focus on putting customers first This ‘clean sweep’ in upgrades provides T-Mobile with the ability to unlock full access to the deep investment grade debt markets, which will further fuel our growth and momentum toward our mission of being the very best at connecting customers to their world.”
Source: T-Mobile