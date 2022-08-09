T-Mobile coming up with Home Internet Lite subscription

Back in June, T-Mobile announced that its Home Internet service already covers over 40 million households throughout the country. Despite this, the Un-carrier still plans to take the next step and offer this service to every place where their wireless signal is available.

T-Mobile is apparently working on a new Lite tier for its Home Internet, which will make the service more accessible to households. T-Mobile’s Home Internet Lite subscription does not cost cheaper than the usual service. It is priced at $50 per month and includes taxes and fees. The service also includes a gateway device at no extra cost.

So what does the Lite tier bring you? If you subscribe to Home Internet Lite, you get a 100GB data cap with your service. But then again, this gives you access to T-Mobile’s Home Internet service in areas where there are network capacity restrictions. If that’s not enough data for you, you can opt for the higher tiers that offer more data: 150GB at $75 per month, 200GB at $100 per month, and 300GB at $150 per month.

Once these temporary network restrictions are addressed by T-Mobile, you can opt to upgrade to the standard Home Internet plan so you can get unlimited internet. To know more about T-Mobile’s Home Internet Lite subscription, visit this page.

Source: FierceWireless