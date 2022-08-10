T-Mobile offers $1000 off on Samsung’s new foldables
It’s official! Samsung has unveiled its newest foldables.
Earlier today, Samsung held its Unpacked event where it launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple, and Watch5 series. And the good news is that these phones are making their way to T-Mobile.
For a limited time period, you can also get a $1000 discount on the new foldables (or simply put: get the Galaxy Z Flip4 for free) when you add a line or trade-in a device on Magenta MAX.
In the announcement, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said:
“A new phone is a big investment and your 5G phone deserves America’s 5G leader. And that’s what the Un-carrier is all about – giving customers more without compromises. And in today’s macroeconomic climate, that’s never been more important to more people. Customers can get up to $1000 off the new Samsung devices and unleash them on the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Paired with our most popular plan, Magenta MAX, and families get more than $225 a month in extra benefits including Netflix On Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data and more.”
Here is a list of T-Mobile’s newly unveiled offers:
- FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (or up to $1000 off the Z Fold4) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone OR adding a new line on Magenta MAX.
- HALF off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (or up to $500 off the Z Fold4) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone OR adding a new line on most plans.
- BOGO on Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Pick up one and get one for free when adding a new watch line.
- $99 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 when adding a new watch line.
- Plus, during pre-order on any of the new Samsung smartphones, customers get a free memory upgrade and a free eligible phone case after rebate from Samsung. Also during pre-order, get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB variant for the price of the 128GB and get the Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB for the price of the 256GB!
These devices are currently up for pre-order from T-Mobile. They will be available in stores starting August 26th.
Source: T-Mobile