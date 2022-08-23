T-Mobile releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report
Earlier this week, T-Mobile released its second annual Corporate Responsibility Report. This is a comprehensive overview of the Un-carrier’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, progress, and cross-enterprise success stories from 2021.
With this report, T-Mobile is making everyone know that it is fully aware of how its business impacts the world. This is why it has made a pledge with its corporate responsibility: to create a more equitable and connected world where everyone can thrive.
This is Mike Sievert, T-Mobile’s CEO’s letter today:
“T-Mobile’s mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world. It is at the heart of who we are, driving our obsession to enable more people in more places to have access to the connectivity shaping virtually all aspects of modern life —and making it our priority to not leave anyone behind.”
You can read the full report here.
Source: T-Mobile