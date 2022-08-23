T-Mobile brings back Wiko brand to the US
T-Mobile is bringing back the Wiko brand. If the name sounds vaguely familiar, that’s because the company tried to break into the US smartphone market in 2019 with the Wiko Ride. And now, the Tinno Mobile-owned brand is bringing its newest smartphone to the US market, the Wiko Voix.
The Wiko Voix (pronounced as ‘Voice’) is now available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile for an affordable price. T-Mobile is selling this phone for $126 while its prepaid brand is offering the phone for $119.99. Unfortunately, this phone doesn’t come with 5G support (hence, the price tag).
Instead, the Wiko Voix comes with a 6.5-inch display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB onboard storage. Camera-wise, the device has two cameras on the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. In front, there is a 5-megapixel camera. Other features include a 3,400mAh battery and Android 12.
If this is a device you may be interested in, you can visit this page for more information.
Source: PhoneArena