Metro by T-Mobile increases bill processing fee by $1

After several promises of not raising its prices, T-Mobile has done the unthinkable. Yep, they have raised the bill processing fee for Metro by T-Mobile customers. And unfortunately, this change is effective on September 1st.

Metro by T-Mobile customers will now have to pay $5 per month instead of the previous bill processing fee of $4 per month. As pointed out by NWIDA, Metro by T-Mobile already increased this fee to $4 in August 2021. And after a year, we’re seeing another price increase.

If this fee doesn’t sound familiar to you, it’s likely because you have enrolled Autopay on your account. It’s also possible that you pay your monthly bill via the prepaid brand’s official website. As such, you won’t have to worry about being affected by this price hike.

Meanwhile, for customers who pay their bill in a brick and mortar store or with phone assistance, this is an entirely different story.

While the additional $1 per month fee doesn’t seem like much, incurring this fee for an entire year is $12. And that price can already do so much. Hopefully, this is the last price increase that Metro by T-Mobile customers will have to face.

Source: PhoneArena