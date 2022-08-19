T-Mobile checks up on first Hometown Techover Contest winner

Almost a year has passed since T-Mobile crowned Woodstock, IL as the winner of its Hometown Techover Contest. And now, let’s take a look at how T-Mobile has kept up with its promise to help this small American town.

As a refresher, let’s take a look at the inclusions of the $3 million tech makeover prize that Woodstock won from the contest:

$250,000 grant from T-Mobile

5G network enhancements

A Little League baseball field refurbishment

100 supercharged family tech prize packs inclusive of 5G smartphones with a year of free service

Free concert featuring Florida Georgia Line

The concert from the award-winning duo took place over the weekend. It drew in thousands of residents to the McHenry County Fairgrounds last Saturday, August 13.

“We had a blast making memories with the Woodstock community. It was amazing to see everyone come on out and celebrate together as T-Mobile’s Hometown Techover champs.” – Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line

“What a night, Woodstock! We know the power of music and technology, and how they both can keep us all connected, so to be able to share in this fun night together was something special.” – Brian Kelley, Florida Georgia Line

While the concert gave Woodstock residents something to talk about for years, T-Mobile helped make lasting enhancements in its technology.

“Ever since Woodstock was announced as T-Mobile’s Hometown Techover winner, we’ve been ecstatic about what it means for our town, and I’m impressed by all the progress we’ve seen. Our city now has a massively enhanced 5G network, our Little League fields have free live streaming through FamCam 5G, more than 3,000 of our students now have internet access – and those are just a few examples. We’re grateful for T-Mobile’s generous contributions to our community and excited to continue watching our town grow and flourish as a result.” – Mike Turner, Mayor of Woodstock

“When we set out to give Woodstock a massive tech upgrade, we knew we wanted the town to become a 5G leader in small town America, and we did just that through our spectacular partnership with the people of Woodstock. With many of the tech upgrades nearing completion, I’m incredibly inspired by Woodstock’s pride and passion in showing the rest of the country how 5G can connect and empower a community.” – Jon Freier, President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile

You can read more about Woodstock’s progress here.

Source: T-Mobile