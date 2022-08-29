T-Mobile permanently offers free Apple TV+ on select plans
T-Mobile has good news for its customers! Earlier today, T-Mo released a video with its CEO, Mike Sievert, giving the good news: Apple TV+ will permanently be available on select plans.
Starting Wednesday, August 31st, the perk will be available as part of the plan of new and existing Magenta MAX customers. There is no extra cost to get the streaming subscription.
“Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we’re giving them more of what they love, because that’s just what the Un-carrier does. It’s moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America’s most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don’t have to choose between the best value and a great network.”Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile
With this freebie, T-Mobile has added another reason to get Magenta MAX. The plan offers added value of over $225 per month. Apart from Apple TV+, customers on that plan already enjoy Netflix on Us, one year of Paramount+, YouTube TV and Philo discounts.
Other perks of Magenta Max include the following:
- Unlimited premium smartphone data that won’t slow down based on how much you use
- Streaming services on us, now including Apple TV+
- Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad in 215+ countries and destinations
- Scam Shield Premium protection, including Scam Block and free Caller ID to stop annoying scam calls
- AAA membership for a year with 24/7 roadside assistance
- Perks and extras every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays
- … and so much more.
As for customers who aren’t on Magenta MAX, you can still get a free 6-month subscription to Apple TV+. To learn more about this announcement, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile