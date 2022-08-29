T-Mobile will trade in your broken device for a REVVL 6

T-Mobile has upped its free 5G phone offer with “any” trade-in. As revealed by The T-Mo Report, you can now get a free 5G phone in exchange for your broken device. The offer has been available since August 23rd.

But unfortunately, T-Mo is only giving away one 5G model– the REVVL 6. The deal lets you trade in the device under a 24-monthly payment plan so you can get the phone for free with your broken device.

The report also shared a leaked internal document that details eligibility for this new damaged device trade-in offer. And the good news is, you can still trade in your old device for a free 5G phone from T-Mobile.

If you would like to take advantage of this offer, you can place an order via the T-Mobile app or online. When asked to trade-in your device, choose a line so you can upgrade and pick the “Want to trade-in a different device” on the bottom. This will lead you to a page where you can enter your phone’s details. If you can’t find your phone in the list, T-Mo says to pick “Only 2022 Revvl Trade P2” in all three boxes. When you’re done, you only need to pay taxes upfront and you’ll be all set.

You can also opt to complete your purchase at a T-Mo store. This, however, will cost you a $35 assistance fee. You can avoid that by using the app or website.

Source: The T-Mo Report