T-Mobile calls out its rivals for banning discounts for seniors

T-Mobile is calling out its rival carriers, AT&T and Verizon, for not making its wireless discounts available to all seniors.

The Un-carrier recently launched a new website called BannedSeniors.com, which aims to help seniors get a discount on their service. Some of the services found on the website include:

Getting a virtual mailbox – Helps seniors get a Florida address to be entitled to a senior discount from AT&T and Verizon

– Helps seniors get a Florida address to be entitled to a senior discount from AT&T and Verizon Buy Florida real estate – Another option is to get a discount by buying Florida real estate thanks to Bobby Auerbach.

– Another option is to get a discount by buying Florida real estate thanks to Bobby Auerbach. Switch to T-Mobile – The third option lets seniors enjoy a discount no matter which state they live in. T-Mobile offers a selection of 55+ plans targeted towards people 55 years and older. These plans come with unlimited features, discounts, and other perks such as Netflix On Us and AAA free for a year.

For more information on these services, you can visit BannedSeniors.com.

Another way that T-Mo is helping seniors is by setting up pop-up shops throughout the country. Right now, they have opened a temporary Wireless Discount Information Center at the Arrowhead Towne Center in Sun City, Arizona.

T-Mobile opted to set up its pop-up shop here because over 1.5 million seniors reside in the Grand Canyon State, contrary to the common notion that they live in Florida. In fact, Sun City, AZ has been identified as one of the largest retirement communities in the country. By setting up their pop-up shop in this area, they are able to help those in this market.

T-Mobile promises that they have more to offer to seniors in the future.

Source: T-Mobile