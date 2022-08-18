T-Mobile giving away free motorola edge (2022) to select customers

The new motorola edge is now official and we know where it’s headed!

Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed that they are the first to launch Motorola’s newest 5G smartphone. Apart from offering the device first, they are giving away a free device to new and existing customers who add a qualifying line.

The motorola edge (2022) comes with a 6.6-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. From within, the device runs on an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

There are three cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. In front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features of the device include a massive 5,000mAh battery, NFC, fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity, and Android 12 upon unboxing.

You can get the motorola edge (2022) for free under T-Mo’s Magenta Max plan with 24 monthly bill credits. Aside from getting the phone for free, you also get a lot of other perks such as Netflix on Us, international high-speed data, in-flight Wi-Fi, a year of Paramount+ and Vix+, and many more.

T-Mobile sells the motorola edge (2022) at $498 or $20.75/month over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan. You can learn more about this offer here.

Source: T-Mobile