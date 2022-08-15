BLU unveils new T-Mobile-compatible 5G phone
BLU is bringing back its BOLD brand.
Last week, BLU unveiled the BOLD N2 smartphone. Like other BOLD smartphones, this device comes with flagship-like specs at affordable prices. And the good thing about this device is that it already comes with 5G connectivity.
Apart from 5G, the BOLD N2 is equipped with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio Dimensity 810 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.
Camera-wise, there are four cameras on the back: a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and another 2-megapixel depth camera. In front, there is a 48-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features of the phone include a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 11 OS.
The device also features a rich textured leather back with a metal casing.
When it comes to network, the BLU BOLD N2 is only compatible with T-Mobile’s 5G network. It retails for $349.99 but right now, the device is available at Amazon with a 30% discount so you can get it at $250.
You can learn more about the device here.
Source: PhoneArena