T-Mobile enhances 5G connection in NY’s Yankee Stadium

Baseball season is fast approaching! And with this, T-Mobile has unveiled some of its plans to improve the 5G network in and around the iconic Yankee Stadium in New York.

According to T-Mobile, their plans include offering enhancements to the stadium and make 5G connectivity a lot better for users. T-Mobile customers using a 5G device in the stadium can get an average speed of up to 10 times faster than before. And they promise to bring even more 5G upgrades in the future.

Select sections of the stadium will get an upgraded Ultra Capacity 5G and doubled LTE capacity for older LTE users. For the 2023 season, fans at Yankee Stadium can get more 5G upgrades.

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray said:

“Yankee Stadium is home to one of the most iconic franchises in the history of American sports. Now, New Yorkers and people visiting from across the country to catch a game have access to ultra-fast, reliable 5G so they can share more of that experience.”

This sentiment was well received by New York Yankees Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President, Technology and Broadcasting, Mike Lane:

“We are excited to have the power of T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network in Yankee Stadium and look forward to continuing to work together with T-Mobile to enhance the in-stadium experience for our fans,”

With the upcoming baseball season, fans will be able to get the most out of their 5G connectivity inside the stadium. Are you excited?

