T-Mobile offering Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) free with no trade-ins required

A few days ago, it was reported that T-Mobile would be adding the TCL 30 XE 5G to its “5G for All” program. But it looks like this isn’t the only device you can get from the Un-carrier for free.

As revealed by PhoneArena today, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is also available for free. The best part about this offer is that you don’t need to trade in a device. All you need to do is sign up for a new line of service under “any rate plan.” You also need to sign up for a monthly device installment plan so you can receive the discount via bill credits over two years.

As a refresher, the specs of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) include a 6.8-inch screen with a 2460×1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by a fast Snapdragon 695 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 128GB of onboard storage space.

Camera-wise, the device carries a 50-megapixel main rear-facing camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Again, this promotion doesn’t require any trade-ins of number port-ins. You’ll be able to save big on this phone through this offer.

If you’re interested in this offer, you can visit this page to learn more.

Source: PhoneArena