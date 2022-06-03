T-Mobile unleashes VoNR technology
In its latest announcement, T-Mobile revealed that they have started lighting up Voice over 5G (VoNR). In doing this, they are able to bring the only nationwide standalone 5G network in the country to the next level.
With the help of VoNR, call set-up times can be delivered slightly faster. This means that there will be less delays between the time a number is dialed and when the phone starts ringing.
Additionally, VoNR brings T-Mobile a step closer to unleashing the full capacity of its standalone 5G network.
As of this writing, VoNR is live in Portland, OR and in Salt Lake City, UT. The technology is also limited to customers using a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone. But T-Mo says it will expand this technology to more areas and devices before the year ends.
Source: T-Mobile