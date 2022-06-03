T-Mobile: Get the new TCL Stylus 5G for free

TCL has just entered the Stylus market with its new TCL Stylus 5G smartphone. And despite being a newly launched smartphone, you can already get your hands on a free device thanks to T-Mobile.

For a limited time period, T-Mobile will be giving the TCL Stylus 5G smartphone to customers who open a new line of service. There is no specific plan required for activation to get this phone for free. The Un-carrier simply requires you to enroll the device purchased under monthly bill credits over a 2-year period. This lets you save $258 on your smartphone purchase.

But what does the TCL Stylus 5G include?

For starters, the budget-friendly device carries a 6.81-inch display with 5G support and a stylus. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It also comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Camera-wise, the TCL Stylus 5G boasts of a 50-megapixel main sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and a 5-megapixel super wide-angle lens. In front, there is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

While the device is available for free on T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile is selling this device at $269.99.

Source: PhoneArena