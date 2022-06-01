T-Mobile makes further investment in its disaster response
Once again, T-Mobile is doing its best to prepare for the upcoming hurricane and wildfire seasons.
In an announcement made today, T-Mo revealed that they have made “massive network resiliency investments” by adding thousands of backup generators for resource inventory. The network provider has also expanded its emergency response fleet.
More impressively, the Un-carrier has inked a consumer-focused educational collaboration with The Weather Channel.
“As forecasters predict another round of challenging summer weather events in 2022, T-Mobile teams have been taking proactive steps throughout the year to prepare so we can be there for the communities we serve when they need it most. Investing in our network, expanding our emergency response equipment fleet and preparing our teams to mobilize ensures T-Mobile shows up quickly whenever and wherever we’re needed. Our sincerest hope is that communities won’t be impacted, but we’ll be ready for whatever may come.”– Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology
Source: T-Mobile