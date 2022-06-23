Sprint subscriber sues T-Mobile for lack of 5G support on his device

Yesterday, it was reported that T-Mobile is being sued by a group of AT&T and Verizon Wireless customers over the repercussions of its 2020 merger with Sprint. Today, another report reveals that a Sprint subscriber is suing the Un-carrier for the trouble he has experienced as a T-Mo subscriber.

PhoneArena reports that a Sprint subscriber has filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile for all the troubles he experienced. The plaintiff, Jose Luis Garcia Moreno, purchased a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G from a Sprint store in February 2020. But after two weeks, he lost his 5G access. The issue also couldn’t be resolved since T-Mobile terminated Sprint’s 5G network. This was done as part of its integration process.

The problem left Moreno without 5G service on his new OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Other devices that have not yet received support for T-Mo’s 5G network include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, HTC 5G Hub, and LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Yet despite not having access to T-Mo’s 5G network, users of these devices were allegedly asked to continue paying off their phones or to opt for a pricier plan so they could switch to T-Mo’s network.

Moreno is seeking financial compensation in the lawsuit for “all others similarly situated” (himself included).

In the lawsuit, they are accusing T-Mobile for explicitly promising Sprint customers using the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and “three other 5G-enabled devices” to have a “truly mobile 5G experience”. However, this was never the case. You can read more about the lawsuit here.

Source: PhoneArena