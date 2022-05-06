This is how T-Mobile is celebrating Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just a couple of days away and we’ve already seen a leaked report on what T-Mobile has lined up for that day. But it looks like the Un-carrier actually has a few other promotions to celebrate the occasion.

As revealed through their newsroom, T-Mobile will be giving switchers up to $1,000 back or a $200 credit per line for up to 5 lines. This is exclusive to new customers who activate service on the Magenta MAX plan from today until Sunday.

T-Mobile also has some free and discounted items to offer for the occasion. Here are some of the things you can get during this promotion:

Apple iPhone 13 – Free via 24 monthly bill credits with eligible trade-in when you add a line on Magenta MAX

– Free via 24 monthly bill credits with eligible trade-in when you add a line on Magenta MAX Apple Watch SE – 50% off via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a watch line

– 50% off via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a watch line Samsung Galaxy S22 – Free via 24 monthly bill credits with eligible trade-in when you have or switch to Magenta MAX

– Free via 24 monthly bill credits with eligible trade-in when you have or switch to Magenta MAX Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – Free via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a watch line

As T-Mo says, these devices also come with a ‘FREE HUG’ coupon.

To top things off, T-Mobile has unveiled its latest Un-carrier move: Internet Freedom. Beginning Tuesday, customers can add T-Mobile 5G Home Internet for $30 per month. This price will even stay at that amount thanks to Price Lock.

Also starting Tuesday, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Magenta MAX customers can get 50% off YouTube TV for a whole year. You can also get $50 off any streaming device with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and any voice plan. If you are interested in any of these offers, you can check out this page.

Source: T-Mobile