Report: T-Mobile’s Mother’s Day Deal leaks online
Mother’s Day is literally just a few days away and we’re already looking forward to the promotions that carriers and smartphone manufacturers have lined up their sleeves.
Today, The T-Mo Report shared a leaked internal document detailing the Un-carrier’s promotions for the upcoming holiday. And as reported, there will be another mystery deal that will apparently be revealed on the 5th.
This deal, however, will be revealed internally. So while we wait for further information updates, you can take a look at the upcoming Mother’s Day Deal that the Un-carrier will be offering:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – Get the device for $99 when you activate a new line of service on a qualifying rate plan (new and existing customers)
- AirPods Pro/Beats – Zero down on EIP on Apple AirPods Pro and Beats True Wireless earbuds for well-qualified customers
Both of these discounts will be available starting May 6th.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile has already been running an iPhone 13 Series On Us (or up to $800) offer since April 21st. This promotion will be continued throughout T-Mobile’s Mother’s Day Deal.
You can also check out T-Mobile’s Mother’s Day “Tech Gift Guide” page for more ideas.
Source: The T-Mo Report