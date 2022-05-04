T-Mobile partners with Cradlepoint to deliver fixed wireless solution to business customers

T-Mobile has partnered with Cradlepoint to deliver “an enterprise-grade custom-designed all-in-one 5G router for T-Mobile Business Internet customers.” With this partnership, the two aim to deliver a compelling fixed wireless solution to organizations for their continuous business operations. Cradlepoint is part of Ericsson.

Prior to today’s announcement, there are limited internet options offered to businesses. This is because internet providers mainly focus on consumer internet. But there is a demand from businesses for solutions that provide enhanced security and management capabilities. This is where T-Mobile and Cradlepoint’s collaboration come into the picture.

T-Mobile offers its Business Internet service together with Cradlepoint’s E320 all-in-one router. The router doesn’t require too much time to install and operate, thus working well with T-Mo’s nationwide 5G service. As a result, businesses get the speed, flexibility, security, and managed services they are looking for.

“5G offers incredible opportunities for businesses and governments to drive innovation, reinvent their operations, and transform how they serve their customers. Until now, they have been stuck with other internet provider offerings and technology that are low on satisfaction” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “T-Mobile is the only provider with a network large enough and fast enough to meet the needs of diverse organizations. The Un-carrier is the first and only provider that can offer enterprise-grade 5G fixed wireless from coast to coast and together with another proven 5G technology leader in Cradlepoint, businesses can expect a powerhouse solution.”

“5G is the essential transformational technology of our time,” said Pankaj Malhotra, Chief Product Officer at Cradlepoint. “What sets Cradlepoint apart is our ability to unlock the power of 5G for business with edge-to-core cellular intelligence and enterprise-class solutions powered by our NetCloud Service. We are uniquely able to provide business customers with the 5G performance, security, and management they need.”

The joint fixed wireless solution from these two companies will soon be available with compatible T-Mobile Business Internet plans and services. You can read more about this announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile