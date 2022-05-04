T-Mobile has month-long offers for small businesses

This month, T-Mobile is celebrating small businesses by giving them big benefits.

Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed that it has signed up as a sponsor of the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. With this announcement, T-Mo has highlighted a couple of educational sessions: IoT Solutions: Unlock Your Business Growth, Simply and A 5G Future: Technology to Transform Business.

Here are some of the things that T-Mo is bringing to small businesses:

Internet Freedom

T-Mobile is currently allowing small businesses to test drive Business Internet before they free themselves from existing contracts with other internet providers.

T-Mo offers Internet Freedom by covering up to $500 in early termination fees, lock in Business Internet price with Price Lock, and giving exclusive weekly T-Mobile Tuesdays offers.

Business customers have a choice between a 100GB or 300GB of high-speed data per month, which cost $50 and $70, respectively. There is an option to add more high-speed data at $2 per GB.

Small Business Savings

Another initiative that T-Mobile is bringing to small businesses is by offering them month-long deals on the following:

Free unlimited tablet plan

Free upgrade to T-Mo’s best SMB plan

Free smartphones

You can learn more about these offers here.

Source: T-Mobile