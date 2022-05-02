Samsung releases Android 12 update for Galaxy A32 5G
Samsung has just released the Android 12 update to one of its mid-range 5G devices.
As revealed by PhoneArena, the latest OS update is now available to Galaxy A32 5G devices. This is the first major OS update delivered to the Galaxy A32 5G.
The update has already been picked up by several carriers in the country. But as of this writing, Sprint and T-Mobile have already rolled out the update to their users.
The report also shares that the update is not yet available to unlocked Galaxy A32 5G models. Considering it has been released in other markets, the wait for the update won’t probably take too long. You can check if the update is available on your device by going to Settings > Software update.
In addition to the Galaxy A32 5G, we’ve received a tip from one of our readers that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has also received an OS update over the weekend.
Source: PhoneArena
Thanks, Daniel and Jaga!