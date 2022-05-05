T-Mobile employees to get insider discount codes today

T-Mobile is bringing back its insider discount to its employees.

This was earlier revealed by The T-Mo Report, who was able to acquire leaked employee documents detailing the 20% service discount.

We first learned about the insider discount back in 2017. T-Mobile has offered this promotion to select customers on and off since then. More recently though, T-Mobile made this promotion a bit more permanent by giving each employee 1 code per quarter. However, the Un-carrier has decided to take things a notch higher this time around.

As revealed in the leaked document, T-Mobile is giving each employee a total of 3 codes for the second quarter. The codes have already been given out to corporate employees a week ago. But it still hasn’t been released to TPR employees. The leaked document reveals that TPR employees can expect the codes to be received today.

These codes are exclusive for new customer sign-ups on the Magenta MAX plans. You must also port-in from a non T-Mobile/Sprint MVNO provider. As a bonus, T-Mo allows these codes to be stacked with its “Third Line Free” promotion. With the promo code in place, a customer can get a Magenta MAX plan with 3 lines for $112 per month with autopay enabled.

If you are interested in this discount, you better start making friends with a T-Mobile TPR employee.

Source: The T-Mo Report