T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile offering free moto g 5G to new lines
Earlier today, the Motorola moto g 5G was announced to be available via Motorola’s US website and select retailers. T-Mobile is joining this bunch where you can exclusively pick up a new device.
Both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can now get their hands on the moto g 5G. And for a limited time period, both brands are offering a free moto g 5G to new and existing customers who add a line.
The moto g 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. From within, the device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 6GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.
There is a 50-megapixel main sensor with Quad pixel technology and two 2-megapixel cameras on the back. The device also has a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Motorola is promoting this device as one that can last “up to 2 days” of battery life.
Other than getting the device for free, you can get it for $9.25 a month for 24 months under T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment plan. If you are interested in T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile’s offer, you can get more details here.