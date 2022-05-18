T-Mobile tops ACSI study for customer satisfaction

Earlier today, the ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) published the results of its Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study 2021-2022. The study reveals the smartphone brand and carrier winners for 5G speed and availability.

The study involved over 23,000 randomly chosen people across the country. They were contacted via email between April 2021 and March 2022. And as discovered in the study, the top three smartphone manufacturers are Samsung, Apple, and LG.

This is a big surprise because LG shut down its mobile phone manufacturing business in April 2021, around the same time that the study started contacting respondents. Despite this, the company still ranks second. Samsung and Apple are both tied on the top spot with an ACSI average of 80/100 points.

But when asked what smartphone model the respondents were satisfied with, the respondents answered:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – 86 ACSI score

– 86 ACSI score LG Aristo 3 – 84 ACSI score

– 84 ACSI score Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S10 – 82 ACSI score

– 82 ACSI score Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – 81 ACSI score

As for the carrier of choice, the report revealed that customers were pleased with T-Mobile with an ACSI score of 74. Last year, AT&T and Verizon were both the leaders in the category. But they are both tied at 73 ACSI score. And despite improving its numbers, U.S. Cellular falls to the bottom at 71 ACSI score.

When it comes to MVNOs, Consumer Cellular has taken the lead spot for wireless customer satisfaction with an ACSI score of 78. It is followed by Optimum Mobile, who makes its first appearance on the list with an ACSI score of 77. Cricket Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, Straight Talk Wireless, and Tracfone are all stuck with a 76 ACSI score. Metro by T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Walmart Family Mobile earned a score of 74. Simple Mobile and Total Wireless got 73. Lastly, Boost Mobile scored 71.

You can read more about the results of the study here.

Source: PhoneArena