Bug currently affected eSIM-activated iPhones on T-Mobile

It looks like there is an issue affecting a few T-Mobile customers. And according to the person who discovered it, the issue is affecting customers who are using eSIM via an iPhone.

Earlier today, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared a series of tweets detailing the issue. As it turns out, customers who had their lines activated with eSIM have suddenly been deactivated from FaceTime and iMessage. They also had no way to reactivate their line using Apple’s communication services. And according to Gurman, the only way to fix the issue was to get an actual SIM card from a T-Mobile store.

“There is a very nasty iPhone and @TMobile bug where iMessage and FaceTime for a device’s phone number will randomly deactivate and there is no way to reactivate it. The only solution that worked for me is getting a new physical SIM card. An extremely disappointing issue.” – Mark Gurman

Another solution that Gurman discovered was to remove the eSIM and have your account re-registered to the iPhone.

Ever since Gurman tweeted the issue, T-Mobile has reached out to say that they are working closely with Apple. Apparently, the bug is not new and has already affected other iPhone users on devices running iOS 15.4, iOS 15.5, and iOS 15.6.

Right now, there’s no update if the bug is already taken care of.

