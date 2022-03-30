T-Mobile running deals on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
Earlier today, T-Mobile revealed some of its latest deals on two new Samsung devices. Starting tomorrow, you can pick up either the Galaxy A53 or Tab S8+ with one of these promotions:
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $99 – when you add a line on any T-Mobile plan (save $350)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $200 off – when you add a new tablet line on T-Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $49.99 – when you switch to Metro by T-Mobile from an eligible carrier
The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. There are four cameras on the back along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It also has a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to two days on a full charge and has 25W charging capabilities.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G comes with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with two rear-facing cameras, a 12-megapixel front camera, an S Pen, and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging.
Without the promotion, you can get the Galaxy A53 5G for $18/month or $450 and the Galaxy Tab S8+ for $30/month ($379.99 down) or $1,099.99 under T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.
Source: T-Mobile