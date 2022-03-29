T-Mobile delays CDMA shutdown again

It looks like T-Mobile has once again delayed the shutdown date of Sprint’s 3G CDMA network. According to a report, the shutdown has been delayed by two months.

This was first noticed by a Reddit user, who found the information on the SoftBank website. Originally, the network shutdown was scheduled to take place on January 1st. But after complaints from its “partners,” T-Mo moved this to March 31st. With the new change, the network will now be shutdown on May 31st.

The website says:

“Due to the circumstance of Sprint, the date has been postponed from March 31, 2022 to May 31, 2022. Incidentally, there is a possibility that the date of May 31 will be rescheduled in future.”

Some Sprint customers who are affected by the change have received an email confirming the new shutdown date.

The report also shares that while the final shutdown date has been moved to May, the network shutdown will actually start in a few days, as scheduled. The shutdown will be done in batches, starting with business customers.

If you still have a line using CDMA, it should be disabled soon. Any calls done to devices using the network will be rerouted.

Source: The T-Mo Report