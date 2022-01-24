T-Mobile tops Opensignal’s latest 5G Experience Report

T-Mobile has once again topped a third-party study for having the fastest 5G download and upload speeds in the country. The study also found that T-Mo can connect to 5G more often and in more places than anyone else.

According to Opensignal’s latest 5G Experience Report, the Un-carrier has a 5G download speed that is over 2.5x faster than Verizon’s and over 3x faster than AT&T’s. The report also states that T-Mo customers got to connect to 5G twice as often as AT&T customers and more than 3x as often as Verizon customers.

“The experts have spoken: T-Mobile 5G is number one in speed and coverage, and we’re continuing to pull away from the pack,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “We have the largest 5G network covering 310 million people – 210 million of whom are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G. That’s more than double Verizon’s Ultra Wideband and light years ahead of AT&T’s 5G+. Our competitors are trying desperately to convince consumers and businesses otherwise, but there’s no denying T-Mobile is THE leader in 5G and in a position to deliver the best network performance and capabilities to customers throughout the 5G era.”

This new report echoes the findings of other studies that T-Mo’s edge can be attributed to its Ultra Capacity 5G deployment.

Last year, T-Mobile topped the list of over 20 reports that benchmarked 5G network. Opensignal, umlaut, Ookla, PCMag, and several others have named T-Mo as number one in 5G speed and coverage. This gives T-Mobile recognition as the most awarded 5G network in the country.

Source: T-Mobile