T-Mobile exec shares thoughts on current FAA concerns over C-Band 5G
With the aviation industry’s concerns over 5G, T-Mobile President of Technology, Neville Ray, turned to the company’s website to give his input.
In the blog post, Ray discloses that T-Mobile does not use C-Band, which is where the concern comes from. The executive also says that T-Mo’s network and customers are not affected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s concerns.
The post reads:
“5G smartphones and networks have been in use across the US and globally since 2019, including in airports and on airplanes. Early last year, to help fuel 5G in America, the government auctioned this C-band spectrum, raising an impressive $80 billion for the US Treasury. Verizon and AT&T spent the bulk of that – nearly $70 billion – on C-band licenses. So, they’re understandably invested in putting that to use.
Then, late last year the FAA sounded alarms that the launch of AT&T and Verizon’s C-band 5G networks might endanger air travel. Now President Biden, the Secretary of Transportation and airline CEOs have also weighed in. Despite the large separation between where C-band spectrum operates and the spectrum airplane altimeters use, the aviation community has raised concerns about potential interference.
However, it is worth noting that this part of the airwaves is being used successfully for 5G networks today – with no adverse effects – in nearly 40 countries globally, in Europe, Asia and many other parts of the world.”
Source: T-Mobile