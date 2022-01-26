T-Mobile extends ACP discount to Metro by T-Mobile customers
Back in December, T-Mobile’s Assurance Wireless participated in the new Affordable Connectivity Program offered by the federal government. Today, the Un-carrier is extending this program to its prepaid brand, Metro by T-Mobile.
In a press release, T-Mo revealed that the ACP discount will be applied on the accounts of both new and existing Metro by T-Mobile customers. Eligible customers can get free wireless service with 5G of high-speed smartphone data or up to $30 off on any smartphone plan with 5G data access at no extra charge. They will also get Scam Shield with Scam ID, Scam Block, and Caller ID services for free.
With the ACP benefit, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get either of the following benefits:
-
FREE unlimited calling and texting, and FREE 5GB of high-speed smartphone data
-
For just $10/month, get unlimited talk and text with up to 10GB high-speed smartphone data. Or get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data when you activate through Walmart or switch to Metro by T-Mobile.
-
For just $20/month, get unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data, up to 5GB of high-speed hotspot data and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.
-
For just $30/month, get Metro by T-Mobile’s top plan with unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data; up to 15GB of high-speed hotspot data; 100GB Google One cloud storage and an Amazon Prime subscription ($12.99/month value).
-
Or existing Metro by T-Mobile customers can apply the ACP $30 monthly benefit to their current wireless plan with data.
The ACP discount will be available starting January 27th. To apply, you can check out the program’s National Verifier site and then visit a nearby Metro by T-Mobile store so you can have the discount applied to your service. Existing customers approved by the National Verifier may simply open their account on Metro by T-Mobile’s website.
Source: T-Mobile