T-Mobile will let you try out its Home Internet service for 15 days for free
Good news to anyone who’s interested in getting T-Mobile’s Home Internet service. T-Mo will soon let you try out the service for free for 15 days.
The T-Mo Report recently obtained leaked information about T-Mo’s plans to offer this trial in the future. The report shared that customers can sign up for T-Mo’s Home Internet service and get risk-free for 15 days. If you decide to cancel within that time period, the Un-carrier will give you a full refund as a bill credit.
With this offer, you can test out how well T-Mobile’s Home Internet service performs in your home before fully committing to it. The service, after all, costs $50/month with autopay discount enabled.
T-Mobile promises an average of 35Mbps to 115Mbps download speeds. Many customers attest to encountering speeds that exceed that average.
In addition to the fast download speeds, T-Mobile Home Internet also offers free Paramount+ subscription for a year. You can also add the following at a discounted rate:
- Ooma home phone service – $9.99/month
- YouTube TV – $10 off
- Philo – $10 off
This risk-free offer starts tomorrow, January 27th.
Source: The T-Mo Report