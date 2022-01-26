T-Mobile will let you try out its Home Internet service for 15 days for free

Good news to anyone who’s interested in getting T-Mobile’s Home Internet service. T-Mo will soon let you try out the service for free for 15 days. 

The T-Mo Report recently obtained leaked information about T-Mo’s plans to offer this trial in the future. The report shared that customers can sign up for T-Mo’s Home Internet service and get risk-free for 15 days. If you decide to cancel within that time period, the Un-carrier will give you a full refund as a bill credit.  

With this offer, you can test out how well T-Mobile’s Home Internet service performs in your home before fully committing to it. The service, after all, costs $50/month with autopay discount enabled.

T-Mobile promises an average of 35Mbps to 115Mbps download speeds. Many customers attest to encountering speeds that exceed that average. 

In addition to the fast download speeds, T-Mobile Home Internet also offers free Paramount+ subscription for a year. You can also add the following at a discounted rate:

  • Ooma home phone service – $9.99/month
  • YouTube TV – $10 off
  • Philo – $10 off

This risk-free offer starts tomorrow, January 27th. 

 

Source: The T-Mo Report

  • JoshMcCullough

    What services are they giving through Ooma that they’re charging $10/month? Once you buy the equipment yourself, Ooma’s free for homes except for monthly taxes/fees (local 911 taxes, for example). I’ve had an Ooma line forever, no problems, would recommend it in place of a landline.

    EDIT: Nevermind, looks like they’re giving you the Premier Service, with all the bells and whistles.