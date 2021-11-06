Report: T-Mobile releases firmware update for Home Internet Gateway device
It looks like T-Mobile is in the process of rolling out new firmware for its Nokia Home Internet Gateway devices. The T-Mo Report shared that its two separate sources spotted the update on a couple of replacement devices that were sent out.
Reports of the new firmware, version 1.2102.00.0117, was initially shared on a Reddit post. The other case was shared as a tip to the publication. Both customers found the new firmware on a replacement device they recently received from T-Mobile. Their previous units encountered some issues.
Right now, there is no word on what this new firmware version is capable of doing. There has not been any internal information on the update.
It’s possible that this firmware update will start rolling out to other users within the next month.
Source: The T-Mo Report