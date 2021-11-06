T-Mobile running $10/month discount on Home Internet plan for select customers
T-Mobile has a new promotion in place for its Home Internet Service.
As revealed by The T-Mo Report, customers with either a Home Internet or a 55+ plan can add the Home Internet plan for $40/month. With this discount in place, customers can enjoy a $10/month discount.
The Home Internet plan regularly costs $50/month.
The offer requires a new line addition of either of these two plans so you can get the Home Internet plan promotional discount too. This offer starts today, November 5th.
Source: The T-Mo Report