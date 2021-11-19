Nokia X100 now exclusively available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile

T-Mobile has just welcomed the newest smartphone to be available in its stores, the Nokia X100. And with this welcome, the Un-carrier has released a new promotion for both new and existing customers.

The Nokia X100 is exclusively available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. And for an undisclosed period of time, new and existing customers can get the phone for free by simply adding a line.

This device comes as a 5G-powered smartphone that can connect with T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G. It comes with a 6.67-inch screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4350 processor with 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for up to 1TB memory expansion.

There is a 48-megapixel main camera complete with the usual ZEISS optics, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras for depth and macro shots. In front, there is a 16-megapixel wide sensor for selfies and video calls. Other features of this phone include a 4,500mAh battery, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Upon release, the phone runs on Android 11.

To get this phone for free, you simply need to add a new line. Or you can opt for the $10.50/month charge for 24 months on T-Mo’s zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).

You can learn more about this phone here.

Source: T-Mobile