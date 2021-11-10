HMD Global unveils new T-Mobile-exclusive 5G smartphone
HMD Global has just unveiled its newest 5G smartphone that will exclusively be available on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.
Earlier today, the Finnish company unveiled its newest smartphone, the Nokia X100. This is a 5G smartphone that comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD display and runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
Camera-wise, the device is equipped with Zeiss camera optics with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a 4,470mAh battery with fast charging, headset jack, memory card slot, NFC, and a side fingerprint reader.
The device supports T-Mobile’s sub-6 GHz 5G network. It is scheduled for a release on November 19th. T-Mobile will be selling the phone for $249 while Metro will offer it for $259.
Source: GSMArena