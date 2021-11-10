T-Mobile announces new partnership with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces
T-Mobile has just signed a new partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
In its announcement today, T-Mobile revealed that they are now the exclusive 5G launch partner in North America for the new Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform of Qualcomm Technologies. The partnership also allows T-Mobile to directly work with developers and startups through the T-Mobile Accelerator program. With Snapdragon Spaces, participants can “build immersive 5G experiences for AR glasses across gaming, entertainment, and other industries starting in spring 2022.”
The partnership allows Qualcomm Technologies to start building AR glasses as a companion to smartphones. T-Mobile engineers and business leaders will directly work with participants of the T-Mobile Accelerator program to develop, test, and bring to market new products and services that will be built under the Snapdragon Spaces platform.
“5G is powering more immersive experiences that better connect us to people and things around the world, and glasses will be one of the first disruptive new product categories,” T-Mobile President of Technology, Neville Ray, said. “AR glasses will make a real impact for both businesses and consumers, but first we need to build the ecosystem of developers that will bring new applications to life, and Snapdragon Spaces is a critical step in making this happen.”
Source: T-Mobile