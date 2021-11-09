T-Mobile OnePlus 8 now on sale at $299
T-Mobile customers can now get the OnePlus 8 for $299. This is a huge discount for a device that was released just a year ago.
As revealed by 9to5Toys, the device is locked to T-Mobile customers. Originally, the OnePlus 8 was priced at $699. But the new $299 is already the lowest price you can get on the phone.
To refresh your memory, the OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED 90Hz display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB of RAM and a choice between 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. This particular model on sale, however, is for the 128GB storage model.
Camera-wise, the OnePlus 8 comes with three rear facing cameras with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a macro lens. The device also has a 4510mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.
If you are interested in getting this offer, you will need to include the NovoP8 code upon checkout. You can click here to learn more about it.
Source: 9to5Toys