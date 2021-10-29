TCL has a new mid-range phone for Metro by T-Mobile
TCL recently unveiled two affordable smartphones that will soon be available at select prepaid brands. The two new devices are called the TCL 20 XE and TCL 20A 5G. Unfortunately, only the TCL 20 XE will be making its way to Metro by T-Mobile.
This is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a 6.52-inch V-notch HD+ display. From within, the device is running a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor with 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.
There are three cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel main camera and a couple of 2-megapixel sensors. In front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features of this device include a 5,000mAh battery and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Upon release, the device runs Android 11.
The TCL 20 XE will be available starting October 29th for $119.99.
Source: Phone Arena