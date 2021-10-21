T-Mobile stores report dashboard issues

There may be some issues going on with T-Mobile’s internal system.

This was earlier reported by The T-Mo Report, who shared an internal document along with first-hand information from employees that some retail locations are having an internal system issue. Apparently, the “Upgrade Dashboard” being used by employees at T-Mobile stores is encountering an outage.

As shared, the issue is affecting usual phone upgrades, JUMP/JOD, and “Ship-To” functions. Meanwhile, the direct online orders made by customers are not affected by this issue.

The leaked document details a workaround for such upgrades. This means that customers won’t really experience any issues with their orders, except for a slightly longer wait time. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Jump! And Jump On Demand orders. These will have to wait for the issue to be fixed.

The report shares that the problem was first noticed around mid-afternoon today. It not only affects T-Mobile stores but also Best Buy.

There is no word yet on when the system will be upgraded and fixed.

Source: The T-Mo Report