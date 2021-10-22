T-Mobile will pay up to $1,000 of your smartphone when you switch

T-Mobile is running a new switcher offer and it looks like it may just be its best one yet.

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that they are helping customers make the switch to their 5G network. Beginning tomorrow, October 22nd, T-Mobile will help pay off up to $1,000 of your smartphone. This action will allow customers to switch from AT&T and Verizon, as long as they have an eligible device.

If you are a customer or small business, all you need to do is switch, sign up for any T-Mo plan, and bring your existing device to T-Mobile. The Un-carrier will then pay what you owe for the phone (up to $1,000) via virtual prepaid MasterCard.

And that’s not all! In its announcement, T-Mo promised that it will pay up to $1,000 for each of up to five of your devices. So if you have a family plan that you wish to move to T-Mobile, this is your chance to get your device paid off.

“AT&T and Verizon customers with brand-new 5G phones often find themselves without 5G coverage. According to the latest third party tests, AT&T customers get a 5G signal less than half the time (44.8%) they use their phone, and Verizon customers only about a third of the time (34.3%). Now, those customers can switch to T-Mobile, and we’ll pay off what they owe the Carriers for their smartphone up to $1,000 — and they’ll save up to 20% on their family plan and get way more 5G coverage,” T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier said.

Customers who also sign up for Essentials will be able to get up to 20% off on your service every month.

To learn more about this offer, visit T-Mobile’s website.

Source: T-Mobile