T-Mobile partners with Reese’s for Halloween this year

With Halloween coming up, everyone is already getting ready with their plans to go trick or treating. Especially now that most events are up and running once again, people want to have fun too. And T-Mobile is taking notice of this.

Today, the Un-carrier announced that it had partnered with Reese’s for this Halloween season. The partnership brings about Apartment 5G, a series of locations that have been transformed into a designated trick or treating destination. In these locations, trick or treaters get to choose if they want Reese’s or 5G.

T-Mobile and Reese’s are transforming a NYC brownstone and select T-Mobile stores for the occasion. The three T-Mobile stores are situated in Miami, Santa Monica, and Southlake, TX. If you live in any of these locations, you can take part in the trick or treat activity by simply dressing up into your costume.

When you head into one of these Apartment 5G locations, you will get a limited-edition Reese’s Take 5G bar. This is an exclusive candy that Reese’s and T-Mobile have created together.

Apart from snagging a candy bar, there will be ten lucky store visitors who might just win a free 5G smartphone with a year of T-Mobile’s 5G service and a year’s supply of Reese’s products.

If you aren’t in any nearby Apartment 5G location, you can follow T-Mobile’s Twitter account starting October 26th for another announcement. Meanwhile, the Apartment 5G in NYC will be open from 2-8pm ET on October 31st. Apartment 5G in retail stores will be open during regular store hours on the same day.

To learn more about this partnership, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile