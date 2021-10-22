Some T-Mobile & Sprint customers unable to call 911
T-Mobile and Sprint customers in select parts of the country were unable to call 911 for a short duration of time. The issue was made known by the city of Rockford and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, city officials alerted T-Mobile and Sprint customers about the issue via a tweet. The emergency hotline was inaccessible to both networks earlier this afternoon.
After the tweet was posted, officials from the two networks worked on the issue and have since restored the 911 service. But if you continue to experience an issue and need to call 911, you may call 815-282-2600 (if you’re outside Rockford) or 815-966-2900 (if you’re inside the city).
There is no explanation for the issue.
Source: WIFR