T-Mobile postpones CDMA shutdown date for another three months

T-Mobile has just announced that it will be delaying its CDMA shutdown by a few months.

Originally, T-Mobile planned to shutdown the network by January 1, 2022; which will give partners “plenty of time and resources to take care of their customers as well.” But based on the Un-carrier’s recent announcement, they decided to postpone the shutdown by another three months.

T-Mobile says that its partners “haven’t followed through on their responsibility to help their customers through this shift.”

Although T-Mobile did not directly mention Dish, many can’t help but think that this is who they are referring to. Ever since the merger with Sprint, Dish has been catering to Boost Mobile’s customers under the new Sprint/T-Mobile network. And for some time now, Dish has encountered issues with the January 1, 2022 CDMA network shutdown deadline.

Dish even expressed its concerns to the DOJ that they do not have enough time to move their customers. T-Mobile, on the other hand, says that they have met the conditions of the merger and have given Dish enough time for the transition.

“To build out our revolutionary network…we need to sunset outdated CDMA technologies as soon as possible…This is why we have aggressively executed on plans to take care of transitioning our impacted Sprint CDMA customers by the end of this year and provided our partners plenty of time and resources to take care of their customers as well. Recently it’s become increasingly clear that some of those partners haven’t followed through on their responsibility to help their customers through this shift. So, we’re stepping up on their behalf. We have made the decision to extend our deadline for the CDMA sunset by three months to March 31, 2022…Our reason for extending is simple: we want to give those partners who haven’t done the right thing for their customers every opportunity to step up now and do so. There should be no more room for excuses.” – Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, said.

The new CDMA shutdown date is scheduled to take place in March 31, 2022.

Source: T-Mobile