New text spam targeting T-Mobile customers

Heads up to all T-Mobile subscribers! There seems to be some kind of spam text going around T-Mobile customers over the last 24 hours. And you need to be careful about this text.

The report comes from The T-Mo Report, which shared screenshots from the victims of the spam text via the T-Mobile subreddit.

According to the report, customers seem to be receiving a text with an image offering a “$100 FREE GIFT” once you complete a 30-second survey. There is a link that accompanies the image, which leads to a site where the $100 is available. The text, however, does not disclose the fact that the link is not “affiliated” with T-Mobile. You only discover this once you’ve already clicked on the link.

If you receive a similar text message, it is advised that you not click on the link. Instead, you can report the message to T-Mobile by forwarding it to 7726.

The report believes this spam could be connected to the data breach back in August, especially since it only targets T-Mobile customers. Either way, just don’t click on the link so you can protect your information.

Source: The T-Mo Report