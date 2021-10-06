T-Mobile Home Internet plan no longer includes fees

Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled its new Big Fee Deal (BFD) offer. Through this offer, customers get to enjoy Home Internet at a discount.

Specifically, the offer gives customers $10/month off on their Home Internet service. This discount helps pay for the BS fees that are being charged by ISPs. To show just how big this fee gets, in 2020 alone, Americans paid over $9 billion in fees to landline ISPs.

Not to mention, T-Mobile is against the ridiculous charges that ISPs have been charging for years. They have imposed a fee on equipment, installation (even self-installation), early disconnection, overages, and many more.

New America, an independent third-party organization, has put these fees into detail:

T-Mobile is helping alleviate these fees by offering $10 off on the price of Home Internet. In doing so, they are helping their customers save up to 50% when they switch to Home Internet.

With the discount in place, T-Mobile customers only have to pay $50/month on their Home Internet service. You don’t have to worry about added taxes, fees, promos, or equipment charges.

T-Mobile Home Internet service is available to over 30 million households throughout the country.

Source: T-Mobile