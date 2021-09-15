T-Mobile will present at Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
T-Mobile will be presenting at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference.
T-Mo’s president and chief executive officer, Mike Sievert, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event; which will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:15 pm EDT.
During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Ray’s talk. It will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website.
Once the presentation is over, an on-demand replay will be available on the said website.
Source: T-Mobile