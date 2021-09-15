T-Mobile lets first responders use smartphones as a body cam

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it has formed a partnership with Visual Labs to help give first responders access to technology. Through this partnership, first responders can use a smartphone and turn it into an all-in-one body cam and communications solution. This follows the rising demand of states to require agencies to have a body-worn camera with them.

The partnership is part of T-Mobile’s Connecting Heroes program. By making this option available, government agencies have a cost-effective solution to a body camera that also acts as an audio recorder and personnel locator.

Body cameras typically cost thousands of dollars per first responder. Instead of this expense, T-Mobile’s solution only costs as little as $45/month per responder device.

“We launched Connecting Heroes to do more for the first responders we all count on — it started with free 5G on our incredible network, and now we’re adding body cam solutions to their smartphone at an incredible cost savings through our partnership with Visual Labs,” shared T-Mobile Business Group’s EVP Mike Katz. “At T-Mobile, we feel it’s our duty to support the men and women who risk it all for us, and we won’t stop innovating to save them money and provide new solutions they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

Since these smartphones are connected to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network, first responders can easily transmit critical video at a moment’s notice. As for the storage of the footage, photos, audio recordings, and evidentiary documents, Visual Labs offers a secure cloud storage solution that can be accessed using a web-based evidence management platform.

The app offered by Visual Labs is currently compatible with most Android smartphones. If a customer chooses a 3-year Visual Labs contract, he can get the first three months of service for free. And there is an existing promotion of getting a special rate of $45/month per device when you engage with T-Mobile before the year ends. There is a one-time $50 set up fee per device.

Under T-Mobile’s Connecting Heroes program, agencies can get free Samsung 5G phones with a two-year agreement on premium rate plans. The devices that are available in this offer include the Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A32 5G. There is also an option to bring a compatible Android device so the Visual Labs software can be added for free and have a $15/month Connecting Heroes plan.

Source: T-Mobile