T-Mobile unveils 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
T-Mobile has just unveiled its first ever Corporate Responsibility Report.
In its blog post, T-Mobile revealed its latest progress on building a more connected, equitable, and sustainable future for everyone.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert shared how the challenges in 2020 highlighted the importance of staying connected with everything and everyone that matters. It also reinforced the Un-Carrier’s drive to be a force of GOOD in this world.
Sievert penned the report, which explains how a part of T-Mobile’s edge in 5G includes increasing transparency in its work and progress on making sustainable initiatives that will improve the world.
Here’s a look into the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report that T-Mobile has lined up.
Source: T-Mobile