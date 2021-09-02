T-Mobile unveils 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

t-mobile-2020-corporate-responsibility-report

T-Mobile has just unveiled its first ever Corporate Responsibility Report.

In its blog post, T-Mobile revealed its latest progress on building a more connected, equitable, and sustainable future for everyone. 

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert shared how the challenges in 2020 highlighted the importance of staying connected with everything and everyone that matters. It also reinforced the Un-Carrier’s drive to be a force of GOOD in this world. 

Sievert penned the report, which explains how a part of T-Mobile’s edge in 5G includes increasing transparency in its work and progress on making sustainable initiatives that will improve the world. 

Here’s a look into the 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report that T-Mobile has lined up. 

 

Source: T-Mobile

